https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/25/playboy-journo-brian-j-karem-has-handed-kayleigh-mcenany-the-keys-to-rent-free-property-in-his-head/

Yesterday, Playboy reporter Brian J. Karem made a point of shaming White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany for referring to him as “the Playboy reporter.”

“That Playboy Reporter?” Ha. You know my name @PressSec . Weak and unprofessional as is most of this @realDonaldTrump administration. pic.twitter.com/HVXcomdvyB — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) September 24, 2020

Here’s the video, by the way:

Apparently Brian wasn’t content to dunk on “weak and unprofessional” McEnany for mocking his journalistic cred. For a dude who wants people to think that he’s not going to be bothered by a jab from a Trump White House Press Secretary, Brian’s sure been acting like a guy who’s being bothered.

He continued to go after McEnany, retweeting these hot takes on the exchange:

Notice how @PressSec tries to discredit @BrianKarem’s question by repeatedly & loudly referring to the *Playboy* reporter. Given her boss, Trump, stands accused of having an affair with a Playboy Playmate & then offering her hush money, it’s maybe not the gotcha she thinks it is. https://t.co/Xsp6BGwGc7 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) September 24, 2020

How strange watching @PressSec try to discredit @BrianKarem’s question by repeatedly referring to him as the “Playboy Reporter”. Given her boss, the President, was on the cover of the magazine and idolizes my father in unhealthy ways, it isn’t the gotcha moment she thinks it is. pic.twitter.com/NaGbbBtozw — Cooper Hefner (@cooperhefner) September 25, 2020

Here’s their “gotcha”:

But even more importantly than pointing out that Donald Trump has a past with Playboy, Karem felt compelled to point out that he’s actually standing on the shoulders of giants:

For the record: @playboy writers include: Hunter S. Thompson, Ian Fleming, Ray Bradbury, Norman Mailer, Roald Dahl, Joseph Heller, Gore Vidal, Kurt Vonnegut, Margaret Atwood and Gabriel Garcia Marquez. I am a humble member of this family and encourage @realDonaldTrump to read us pic.twitter.com/3PJZa3ncHH — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) September 24, 2020

I’m good enough, I’m smart enough, and doggone it, people like me!

You seem defensive. — Joe Pilot, MD (@JoeSilverman7) September 25, 2020

The way he’s been obsessing over this, we’d say that’s a fair assessment. But it’s worth it for the outpouring of love and support:

Thank you 🙏🙏🙏 — stable genius sandy may 💫 (@sandzz77) September 24, 2020

You are AWESOME! — Seasoned Academic **Wear a Mask!** (@SeasonedAcadem1) September 25, 2020

❤️❤️❤️ — Margo Clay (@margoclay59) September 25, 2020

Love your work Brian. 💙💙 — #Biden/Harris2020🇺🇲🇺🇸 (@KellyAnnFay) September 24, 2020

Thank you for all you do! 🙏🏻 — Sandy Kay (@sandykaykay) September 25, 2020

Love you Brian 💙 — jackie walsh (@wackiejalsh) September 24, 2020

Brian J. Karem is the greatest writer of his generation. Show him how much you love him!

Or do what we do, and mock him some more:

The difference is that they could write. — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 25, 2020

Here’s the thing, bro. No one is going to remember your name. https://t.co/HkL6AgB1Qy — RBe (@RBPundit) September 25, 2020

No matter how badly Brian wants them to. And he wants it badly:

If you say “That Playboy Reporter” three times I show up like Beetle Juice. — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) September 25, 2020

At least Beetlejuice was intentionally funny.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

