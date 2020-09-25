https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/economy-poll-partisan-coronavirus/2020/09/25/id/988859

A majority of Americans say they think the economy is worse off now than it was during the same time frame last year, USA Today reports.

According to a survey released Thursday by the Democracy Fund + UCLA Nationscape Project, Americans were more positive about the state of the economy now than they were in June.

Poll results show:

64% of Americans say the state of economy is worse off today compared to the same time frame a year ago, which is down from 73% who felt that way in June.

76% of Democrats say the economy is worse now than it was last year.

50% of Republicans say the economy has remained about the same this year compared to last year.

Robert Griffin, research director for the Democracy Fund Voter Study Group, told USA Today that despite the morale boost, the country is politically divided on the state of the economy.

“It could be the case that people are accurately assessing that the economy is doing better … and they’re reacting to that it is still on par to along partisan lines,” Griffin said. “The other piece of it … as we enter election season, the extent to which these things start to be part of the motivators (for people voting) probably cranks up just a little bit more than usual.”

Lockdowns imposed by the coronavirus pandemic sent the economy into a recession. But businesses have started to reopen and unemployment claims have dropped. On Thursday, the Labor Department reported that more than 824,000 Americans filed for unemployment insurance for the first time last week, which is a significant decrease from the record high 6.2 million who filed first-time claims in early spring.

The Democracy Fund + UCLA Nationscape Project is a large-scale study of the American electorate. This poll surveyed 6,768 Americans between Sept. 10-16. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points.

