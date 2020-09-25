https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Minnesota-likely-voters/2020/09/25/id/988881

Likely voters in Minnesota prefer former Vice President Joe Biden over President Donald Trump, according to a new poll.

A USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll released Friday shows Biden is leading in the battleground state by 7 points.

Poll results show:

47% of likely Minnesota voters say they will vote for Biden.

40% of likely Minnesota voters say they will back the president.

6% of likely voters in the state say they aren’t sure who they are voting for.

47% of likely Minnesota voters say they view Biden favorably, and 42% view him unfavorably.

41% of likely Minnesota voters view Trump favorably, while 53% see him unfavorably.

42% of likely Minnesota voters say they approve of the job the president is doing.

57% of likely voters in the state say the country is headed in the wrong direction.

The state of Minnesota has gone blue since 1972, but Trump is hoping to win over voters. In 2016, Hillary Clinton won the state by a narrow 1.5% margin over the president.

According to the poll, the top issues for Minnesotans are uniting the country at 26%, the economy and jobs at 16%, and the coronavirus pandemic at 13%.

When it comes to voting on Election Day, 51% of likely voters in the state say they plan to cast their ballot in person. Thirty-two percent say they will mail in their ballot, and 14% say they will vote early in person. A slight majority, 51%, of Minnesota voters say are concerned that mail-in voting could lead to fraud, according to the poll results.

Just under half, 49%, of likely voters in the state say they are against the Senate voting on a Supreme Court nominee before the end of the president’s term.

A majority of the state’s likely voters, 71%, say ongoing protests that took place in Minneapolis in the wake of the police-involved death of George Floyd will not impact how they will vote.

The USA TODAY/Suffolk poll surveyed 500 likely voters between Sept. 20 and Sept. 24. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.

