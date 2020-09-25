https://cnsnews.com/blog/craig-bannister/poll-trumps-job-approval-least-50-10th-straight-day-longest-stretch-1st-month

Pres. Donald Trump (Getty Images/Mandel Ngan)

On Friday, President Donald Trump’s job approval among U.S. likely voters recorded its tenth straight day at, or above, fifty percent, according to Rasmussen’s Daily Presidential Tracking Poll.

Rasmussen’s latest daily national survey of U.S. likely voters, conducted only on weekdays, shows that 52% approve of Pres. Trump’s job performance, while 48% disapprove. This marks the tenth straight day that at least half of voters approve of the president’s job performance.

The only other period during which Trump’s job approval remained at, or above, fifty percent was recorded during his first month in office – the first 33 weekdays surveyed (January 20, 2017 through March 7, 2017).

On Friday, 42% of all U.S. voters said they “strongly approve” of Trump, while 44% said they “strongly disapprove.”

Voters who are neither White nor Black exhibited the strongest support of Trump. Sixty-six percent (66%) of voters identifying as belonging to “Other” races voiced approval, with 54% saying they “strongly approve.” Among Whites, 51% approve, 42% strongly. For Blacks, 33% approved, 23% strongly.

