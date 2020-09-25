https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/prayers-ron-paul-appears-suffer-stroke-livestreaming/

Former Congressman Ron Paul appeared to have suffered a stroke or other medical emergency while livestreaming on Friday.

People on social media immediately expressed shock and great concern for the beloved libertarian, who is perhaps one of the most honest and refreshing voices in American politics.

Paul is known for focusing on free-market economics, reduction in the size of government, increased privacy protections for individuals, and a reduction of U.S. participation in international organizations.

Fox News has reported that Paul has been hospitalized for “precautionary” reasons.

Paul’s condition is not currently known.

This is a breaking story and the Gateway Pundit will be providing updates as they are made available.

