https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/prayers-ron-paul-appears-suffer-stroke-livestreaming/

Former Congressman Ron Paul appeared to have suffered a stroke or other medical emergency while livestreaming on Friday.

People on social media immediately expressed shock and great concern for the beloved libertarian, who is perhaps one of the most honest and refreshing voices in American politics.

Ron Paul has suffered some sort of stroke live on stream pic.twitter.com/FVmVk681Dq — intelwave 🌲 (@inteldotwav) September 25, 2020

TRENDING: BREAKING: Black Lives Matter Rioters in Hollywood Chase Down and Attack Driver.. UPDATE… DRIVER DETAINED BY POLICE (SHOCKING VIDEO)

Pray for Dr. Ron Paul. Looks like he had a stroke or some sort of medical episode live on stream. — Anthony Brian Logan (ABL) 🇺🇸 (@ANTHONYBLOGAN) September 25, 2020

Please pray for Ron Paul. It appears a medical issue may have just happened during his show. — We Are Libertarians (@werlibertarians) September 25, 2020

Sending a prayer up for Dr. Paul. He was one of our great statesmen and defenders of liberty. https://t.co/uwRUDyTdxw — Shane Rider 🇺🇸 (@shaneriderMA) September 25, 2020

Paul is known for focusing on free-market economics, reduction in the size of government, increased privacy protections for individuals, and a reduction of U.S. participation in international organizations.

Fox News has reported that Paul has been hospitalized for “precautionary” reasons.

Paul’s condition is not currently known.

This is a breaking story and the Gateway Pundit will be providing updates as they are made available.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

