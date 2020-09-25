https://cnsnews.com/article/national/susan-jones/trump-2020-most-important-election-ever-because-were-dealing-people

(CNSNews.com) – “We’re going to win four more years in the White House,” President Donald Trump told a huge campaign rally in Jacksonville, Florida on Thursday.

“And this is the most important election in the history of our country. I believe that. It is because we’re dealing with people that are crazy. They’re going to raise your taxes; they’re going to take away your Second Amendment. You know that. Your Second Amendment — it’s not going anywhere with me. That I can tell you.

“The Democrat Party has been completely taken over by socialist, Marxist, and far-left extremists. They have raised the policies of Communist Cuba, socialist Venezuela, they want to end the American Dream for Hispanic Americans. We love Hispanic Americans.”

Trump urged his supporters to “get out there.”

“Don’t let them bluff you. Whatever it is. Get out there and vote. The Republican Party is the party of jobs, freedom, and safety and we will ensure that America never becomes a socialist or a communist country.”

Trump contrasted himself with the man he calls “Sleepy Joe.”

“Joe Biden will deliver a crippling shutdown,” he said.

“I’m delivering a safe vaccine, and we’re doing a record recovery. This recovery is a record. They’ve never seen anything like it, and next year is going to be, I think, the best economic year in the history of our country. Unless a very sleepy guy got in and he decided to quadruple everybody’s taxes. Then you can forget it.”

Trump said Biden’s policies will crush Florida, while his will crush the virus.

“And we’re doing it. We’re rounding the turn. …Under my leadership, prosperity will surge. Normal life. Oh, I love normal life! We want to get back to normal life — will fully resume.

“The Florida tourism and hospitality industries will reach record highs. That’s what’s going to happen. You see it. And next year will be one of the greatest years. We are going to have, I’m telling you, mark it down.

“And if I’m wrong, you’ll say I was wrong. I’ll say sorry about that, but–we’re going to have a great year. We’re going to have a great everything. Our country is doing great. Our military has never been stronger…”

Trump said the election is not only about jobs and the economy, it’s about “law and order.”

“You know they said, ‘Oh, don’t say law and order, that’s too–that’s too tough a term.’ They say, ‘Sir, say law and order very lightly,’ and then say, ‘and safety and liberty and this’ — I said, ‘No, no it’s about law and order,’ we have to have law and order, right?

“And these Democrat-run states are a disaster. They’re a disaster. You look at what’s happening all over the country and many of them look at Portland — how bad is that? I mean, how bad is that.

“And I will say, last night in Kentucky I spoke to the governor, he’s a Democrat, we had a great talk and he pulled out his National Guard, and he’s doing it good, and I gave him credit. I gave him credit.”

Trump said Biden is “weak as hell” on law and order.

“He surrendered his party to flag burners, rioters and anti-police radicals. The Democrat Party’s war on police, you know? A lot of people say “cops.” I never liked the word.

“You know my father — sit down,” Trump told a protester.

“Please, we’ll be here for a while. What the hell. We have nothing else to do. I have nothing else to do except run a country. And the hardest part about running the country is dealing with crazy Democrats…

Trump said Biden and the Democrat Party are putting the lives of police officers in danger:

For the entire summer Joe Biden was silent as his far-left supporters assaulted police officers, harassed innocent Americans and set fires to buildings. They were rioters, they were looters, they were anarchists. He called them peaceful protesters. He said they’re peaceful protesters. Joe, they’re not peaceful. Now maybe he believe–he may believe it I mean honestly they may say they’re peaceful OK I’ll say they’re peaceful. I think he believes it I actually do. It’s the other ones that you have to worry about because they call the shots not him. He’s called for the ridiculous cutting of police funding, abolishing cash bail if you can believe that and the closing of our prisons. They want to close our prisons. That’s a good idea. He even described law enforcement as the enemy. He said law enforcement is the enemy. …Biden’s anti-police crusade must stop. As president I will always stand with the heroes of law enforcement.

