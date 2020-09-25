https://www.oann.com/president-trump-announces-500b-black-economic-empowerment-platinum-plan/

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event, at the Cobb Galleria Centre, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

UPDATED 2:45 PM PT – Friday, September 25, 2020

This week, President Trump announced a $500 billion Black economic empowerment plan. The President unveiled the so-called “Platinum Plan” at an event in Atlanta on Friday.

He touted the plan as an opportunity for “security, prosperity and fairness” for the Black community.

According to the President, the plan will help create 500,000 new Black-owned businesses and 3 million new jobs in African American communities.

It will also designate Antifa and the Ku Klux Klan as terrorist organizations. The Platinum Plan has even pledged to finalize a “Second Step Act” following the success of the President’s first prison reform initiative.

Supporters of President Donald Trump listen as he speaks at a campaign event at the Cobb Galleria Centre, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Trump went on to slam the Democrat Party for how they’ve treat Black voters every election cycle.

“For decades, Democrat politicians like Joe Biden have taken Black voters for granted,” he stated. “They made you big promises before every election and then, the moment they got to Washington, they abandoned you and they sold you out.”

