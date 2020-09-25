https://www.oann.com/president-trump-announces-500b-black-economic-empowerment-platinum-plan/

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:45 PM PT – Friday, September 25, 2020

This week, President Trump announced a $500 billion Black economic empowerment plan. The President unveiled the so-called “Platinum Plan” at an event in Atlanta on Friday.

He touted the plan as an opportunity for “security, prosperity and fairness” for the Black community.

President @realDonaldTrump announces the Platinum Plan which is designed to bring opportunity, security, fairness and prosperity to Black communities!#BlackVoicesforTrump #PlatinumPlan pic.twitter.com/MtoXFU6Is0 — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) September 25, 2020

According to the President, the plan will help create 500,000 new Black-owned businesses and 3 million new jobs in African American communities.

It will also designate Antifa and the Ku Klux Klan as terrorist organizations. The Platinum Plan has even pledged to finalize a “Second Step Act” following the success of the President’s first prison reform initiative.

President Trump went on to slam the Democrat Party for how they’ve treat Black voters every election cycle.

“For decades, Democrat politicians like Joe Biden have taken Black voters for granted,” he stated. “They made you big promises before every election and then, the moment they got to Washington, they abandoned you and they sold you out.”

President @realDonaldTrump: Joe Biden has failed the Black community for decades, he should not be demanding your support – he should be begging for your forgiveness!#BlackVoicesforTrump pic.twitter.com/JLB3Wumgmh — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) September 25, 2020

