President Donald Trump is blaming the Black Lives Matter movement for violence associated with some protests calling for the end to racial injustice.

During a campaign event to appeal to Black voters, Trump railed against the movement and claimed it is doing more harm than good.

“Many of those who are spreading violence in our cities are supporters of an organization called Black Lives Matter or BLM,” Trump said.

He added, “It’s hurting the Black community. This is an unusual name for an organization whose ideology and tactics are right now destroying many Black lives.”

Trump claimed the goal of the Black Lives Matter movement is to “achieve the destruction of the nuclear family,” abolish the police, prisons, border security, capitalism, and school choice.

“This is not the agenda of the Black community. This is the agenda of an extreme socialist, or worse, you know what the other word is, marxist, communist,” Trump said.

He went on, “This is the extreme socialist left, but beyond that in my opinion. That’s why the founders of the organization call themselves trained Marxists.”

Protests continue to erupt after a grand jury decided to bring no direct charges against police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor, as IJR previously reported.

The police shot Taylor in front of her boyfriend after entering her apartment using a “no-knock” warrant.

The death of Taylor, along with that of George Floyd, a Black man who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck in Minneapolis, launched demonstrations nationwide.

Two police officers were shot during protests in Louisville following the news of the decision in the Taylor case, as IJR previously reported.

Police Chief Robert Schroeder predicted demonstrations would be going on through the weekend. According to Schroeder, the two police officers who were shot were expected to recover and a suspect was taken into custody.

