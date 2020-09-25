https://redstate.com/jeffc/2020/09/25/president-trump-breaks-gop-tradition-by-unveiling-comprehensive-black-agenda/
About The Author
Related Posts
Watch as Pres. Trump Reacts to the Passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
September 18, 2020
CNN features ‘expert’ who claims size of Trump’s signature ‘correlates with narcissism … ego’
June 7, 2019
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy