President Trump’s massive, black community-focused jobs and investment “Platinum Plan” – to be announced this afternoon in Georgia – will include $500Bn increased access to capital for black communities, as well as designating AntiFa and the KKK as terrorist organizations.

The National Pulse can also report the plan announces Juneteenth – commemorating the 1865 declaration of freedom from slavery – as a national holiday, and also contains the idea of a sub-group of the Minority Business Development Agency, specifically designed for African American Affairs.

According to sources familiar with the plan, there are over forty points focused on investment in the United States with a particular focus on lifting black communities out of poverty as well as ensuring safer streets.

The critical detail that will stand out to Trump’s base is the terror designation of AntiFa – a matter that has concerned many since the President’s first announcement of the idea months ago.

A screenshot from the plan, proscribing AntiFa as a terrorist organization

Further details of the plan are broken down into four major categories, and seven sub-categories.

The President will announce, amongst 40 other bullet points:

Seeking infrastructure funding that will lead to wide-spread growth in the annual $500B federal contracting opportunities;

Making Juneteenth a National Holiday;

Prosecuting the KKK and ANTIFA as terrorist organizations;

Defending religious liberty and African American churches that lift the conscience of our nation. The news comes on the back of latest polling information which shows that Joe Biden “is not performing as well as former President Obama in 2008 (66%) among Gen-Z and millennial voters, according to exit polls, although his numbers generally parallel Hillary Clinton’s 55% in 2016 and are just short of Obama in 2012 (60%).” Additionally, the polling reveals: “Biden has seen his edge slip with young Black voters. The former vice president now leads Trump 70% to 20% among young Black voters—a decline from June’s 77% and an uptick for Trump from 14%. Among Hispanics, too, Biden’s edge dipped slightly from 66% to 62% in three months while Trump climbed from 27% to 32%.”

