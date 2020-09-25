https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/518399-progressive-group-buys-domain-name-of-trumps-no-1-supreme-court

Progressive group Demand Justice is redirecting the website AmyConeyBarrett.com to a webpage criticizing the record of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President TrumpDonald John TrumpSteele Dossier sub-source was subject of FBI counterintelligence probe Pelosi slams Trump executive order on pre-existing conditions: It ‘isn’t worth the paper it’s signed on’ Trump ‘no longer angry’ at Romney because of Supreme Court stance MORE’s expected pick to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ruth Bader GinsburgTrump ‘no longer angry’ at Romney because of Supreme Court stance Fox News poll: Biden ahead of Trump in Nevada, Pennsylvania and Ohio On The Money: Anxious Democrats push for vote on COVID-19 aid | Pelosi, Mnuchin ready to restart talks | Weekly jobless claims increase | Senate treads close to shutdown deadline MORE on the Supreme Court.

Multiple people familiar with the process confirmed to The Hill that Trump is set to select Barrett, a judge on the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals, on Saturday.

The webpage accuses Barrett of being “someone who could be counted on to overturn Roe v. Wade and end the Affordable Care Act,” in addition to criticizing her record on worker rights.

“She is also one of the favorite judges of people who want to overturn Roe v. Wade, because they know she will be a reliable vote to roll back reproductive freedom,” the website claims.

The webpage also includes a fundraising link organizing efforts opposing Barrett’s conformation before Inauguration Day in 2021, when Trump or Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenPelosi slams Trump executive order on pre-existing conditions: It ‘isn’t worth the paper it’s signed on’ Hillicon Valley: Subpoenas for Facebook, Google and Twitter on the cards | Wray rebuffs mail-in voting conspiracies | Reps. raise mass surveillance concerns Fox News poll: Biden ahead of Trump in Nevada, Pennsylvania and Ohio MORE is set to be sworn into office. Demand Justice is a “progressive movement fighting to restore the ideological balance and legitimacy of the federal courts,” according to its website.

Barrett is a favorite among conservative Christian voters hoping to overturn the landmark Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade, which established a woman’s right to an abortion. During a confirmation process, she would face scrutiny over her previous statements on the Affordable Care Act’s birth control mandate, which she has called a “grave violation of religious freedom.”

Barrett has questioned the Supreme Court’s ruling in Roe v. Wade, as well as the court’s deference to legal precedent.

President Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews on Friday that he has made a decision on a Supreme Court nominee, but he declined to confirm that Barrett was the pick. He has also told allies that he was pleased with the judge’s performance during a meeting at the White House this week.

Barrett has faced widespread criticism from Democrats since she was first floated as a candidate to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy in 2018. Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerPelosi slams Trump executive order on pre-existing conditions: It ‘isn’t worth the paper it’s signed on’ 3 reasons why Biden is misreading the politics of court packing Cruz blocks amended resolution honoring Ginsburg over language about her dying wish MORE (D-N.Y.) predicted at the time that she would be an “activist” on the bench and vote to overturn abortion protections and protections for patients with preexisting conditions under the Affordable Care Act.

