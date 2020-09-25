https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/09/25/promises-promises-john-legend-threatening-to-leave-the-country-again-if-trump-is-reelected-backfires-hilariously/

As if we needed John Legend to give us ANOTHER reason to vote for Trump.

John Legend: Americans may have to think about leaving country if Trump reelected https://t.co/JghMDcTlim pic.twitter.com/kgfllXIjko — The Hill (@thehill) September 25, 2020

From The Hill:

Popstar John Legend says Americans might “have to start thinking about going somewhere else” if President Trump wins reelection. “At some point, if that project [to destroy democracy] was to be in any way successful, you’d have to think about going somewhere that is a true democracy, that has respect for the rule of law and human rights,” the “All of Me” singer said in an interview published this week with Cosmopolitan UK. “If America chooses to be that place then people will have to start thinking about going somewhere else. It is truly disturbing and concerning,” the musician, who’s part of the EGOT club, said.

Well … bye.

you are free to leave if you hate our leaders that much https://t.co/DPu7YtlQFa — Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) September 25, 2020

Seriously. Hit the road.

We’ve heard this same old story each and every time there is a Republican running for reelection or campaigning for the Presidency. Its tiresome, untrue, and seriously, its just stupid fear mongering — Apex Predator Elf Unleashed™ of Chaos Undivided (@TheRogue_Elf) September 25, 2020

They all said this in 2016. Did anyone actually leave the USA? Put your money where your mouth is. — i don’t speak to the manager (@KarenAMaese) September 25, 2020

Vote as we want or we’ll leave the country, say a bunch of elitist a-holes nobody will miss.

Oh please, please, please @johnlegend go. Don’t waste time after he’s re-elected. Go. Quickly. And take the felons you raised money to bail out of jail with you. — 🇺🇸Anonymous Sources Stacy🇺🇸 (@Discoveringme40) September 25, 2020

Actually it’s the other way around. If @JoeBiden wins, we will lose all of our money, the stock markets will collapse, jobs will be decimated and America will look like @TheDemocrats dream of socialist poverty and hell. #NoBidenEver#TRUMP2020ToSaveAmerica — Hollywood Resistance 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@BettinaViviano) September 25, 2020

Oh, that’s right it’s time for the celebrity announcement that they will have to move if the presidential nominee of their choice isn’t elected. Strangely, they never do leave. More’s the pity. pic.twitter.com/ho4J1ZYIur — Rock Chalk 🇺🇸 (@NotZacksMom) September 25, 2020

But whatever will we DO without rich, out-of-touch, self-centered, self-entitled celebrities around to tell us how to think and what to believe? OH NOEZ!

So go. — I Hate The Media 🇺🇸 (@ihatethemedia) September 25, 2020

Don’t threaten me with a good time. — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) September 25, 2020

Twitter seems all torn up about it.

Oh, wait.

Nope.

***

