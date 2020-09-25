https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/ruthbaderginsburg-trainer-BryantJohnson/2020/09/25/id/988940

An Army veteran who served as a personal trainer for the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dropped down in front of her casket Friday and performed three crisp pushups in a remarkable tribute caught on video.

Bryant Johnson, 55, dressed in a slate suit and wearing brown shoes, paused in front of Ginsburg’s casket, lying in state at the U.S. Capitol, knelt to a plank, and did the push-ups before jumping up, standing at attention and bowing his head.

The 30-year vet found his niche helping court officials, including three Supreme Court justices, to give their bodies the same kind of rigorous conditioning demanded of their minds, Military.com reported.

Johnson, according to his website, RBGworkout.com, spent 12 years in an Army Special Forces airborne unit; a photo of him on the site shows him wearing a necklace featuring a Jump Wings pendant.

He was profiled in 2013 by The Washington Post, saying it was his military background that led him to become a fitness trainer. It also noted he and Ginsburg had to pause training together while he deployed to Kuwait.

Ginsburg, who died Sept. 18 at 87, became a Supreme Court associate justice in 1993 and first engaged a personal trainer in 1999, according to the Post. It was Johnson’s training that helped the 5 foot-tall justice adopt her now-famous fitness regiment of 20 pushups a day in her ’80s.

Though the regiment is just 22 minutes long, a Politico reporter who tried it in 2017 said “it nearly broke me,” Military.com reported.

