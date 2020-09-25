https://hannity.com/media-room/report-fbi-agent-claims-never-evidence-of-russia-collusion-muellers-goal-was-to-get-trump/

A bombshell report from John Solomon published Friday is revealing disturbing new details of the Department of Justice’s Russia-Collusion probe; with one agent saying the FBI “never” had any actual evidence of Trump working with foreign actors during his 2016 campaign.

“An FBI agent who played a lead role investigating Michael Flynn told the Justice Department there was never evidence of wrongdoing by the retired general or Russian collusion by President Trump, but the probe was kept open by Special Counsel Robert Mueller because his team had a ‘get Trump’ goal, according to an explosive interview released Friday,” reports Solomon.

“BARNETT thought that the TRUMP campaign may have been aware the Russians were attempting to impact the election but that was far different from the TRUMP campaign and the Russians having a deal and/or working together quid pro quo,” the report of his Sept. 17 interview reads.

“With respect to Flynn’s [phone call] with the Russian ambassador in December 2016 BARNETT did not believe Flynn was being directed by TRUMP. BARNETT did not believe FLYNN had any additional information to provide SCO. Barnett believed the prosecution of Flynn by SCO was used as a means to ‘get TRUMP,’” he adds.

Read the full report at JustTheNews.

COLLUSION COLLAPSE: Devin Nunes Promises ‘Criminal Referrals’ for Robert Mueller’s Team posted by Hannity Staff – 5.13.20 Rep. Devin Nunes vowed to file “criminal referrals” for former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s legal team in the coming weeks after newly released transcripts and documents raise new questions over the controversial probe. According to Fox News: Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, vowed to pursue multiple new criminalreferrals amid the ongoing fallout of bombshell revelations in the Justice Department’s handling of the Russia probe. Referring to former special counsel Robert Mueller, Nunes said: “We’re looking at doing criminal referrals on the Mueller team, the Mueller dossier team, the Mueller witch hunt, whatever you want to call it. That’s where we are now in our investigation.” Nunes made his remarks in a special new episode of Fox Nation’s“Witch Hunt,” hosted by Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett. Last year, Nunes sent eight criminal referrals to U.S. Attorney General William Barr alleging several “potential violations” of the law in the course the FBI’s investigation into Russian meddling and contacts with Trump advisers during the 2016 campaign. Now in the wake of the Justice Department’s decision to drop charges against former Trump National Security Adviser General Michael Flynn, Nunes is turning his attention to the conduct of the special counsel, who was appointed after President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey. Read the full report here. COLLUSION COLLAPSE: House Committee Releases Russia Report, NO COLLUSION posted by Hannity Staff – 4.27.18 Members of the House Intelligence Committee released their official Russia report Friday; finding “no evidence” that the Trump campaign colluded with Russian officials or agents during the 2016 race for the White House. Their findings end a yearlong investigation into President Trump and his senior associates during the election and beyond; concluding that “the committee found no evidence that President Trump’s pre-campaign business dealings formed the basis for collusion during the campaign.” “There is no evidence that Trump associates were involved in the theft or publication of Clinton campaign-related emails, although Trump associates had numerous ill-advised contacts with WikiLeaks,” adds the report. The committee also concluded that both the Trump and Clinton campaign exercised “poor judgment” in certain circumstances, but those actions were not intentional or nefarious. Read the full report here. h/t Washington Examiner

