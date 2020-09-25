http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/P9DPky2Q_vQ/

Paul Sperry of RealClearInvestigations reported Thursday that former CIA Director John Brennan edited out intelligence assessments that suggested Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin, wanted Hillary Clinton to win the 2016 election.

Sperry wrote:

Former CIA Director John Brennan personally edited a crucial section of the intelligence report on Russian interference in the 2016 election and assigned a political ally to take a lead role in writing it after career analysts disputed Brennan’s take that Russian leader Vladimir Putin intervened in the 2016 election to help Donald Trump clinch the White House, according to two senior U.S. intelligence officials who have seen classified materials detailing Brennan’s role in drafting the document. … The Obama administration publicly released a declassified version of the report — known as the “Intelligence Community Assessment on Russian Activities and Intentions in Recent Elections (ICA)” — just two weeks before Trump took office, casting a cloud of suspicion over his presidency. … RealClearInvestigations has learned that one of the CIA operatives who helped Brennan draft the ICA, Andrea Kendall-Taylor, financially supported Hillary Clinton during the campaign and is a close colleague of Eric Ciaramella, identified last year by RCI as the Democratic national security “whistleblower” whose complaint led to Trump’s impeachment, ending in Senate acquittal in January. The two officials said Brennan, who openly supported Clinton during the campaign, excluded conflicting evidence about Putin’s motives from the report, despite objections from some intelligence analysts who argued Putin counted on Clinton winning the election and viewed Trump as a “wild card.”

Sperry noted that U.S. Attorney John Durham is using the ICA report in his probe of the Obama administration’s investigation of the Trump campaign for alleged “collusion” with Russia, which was later shown not to exist.

A House Intelligence Committee review of the intelligence that was used to craft the ICA was classified, and committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) has locked it “in a Capitol basement safe,” Sperry noted.

Read Sperry’s report here.

Similar reports emerged from Fox News earlier this year.

As Breitbart News noted in 2017: “[T]he Russians may just as well have preferred Hillary Clinton, who had given Russia everything it wanted while serving as President Barack Obama’s Secretary of State — from the ill-fated “reset,” to a surrender of U.S. missile defenses in Eastern Europe, to the sale of 20% of America’s uranium reserves to a Russian company closely tied to the Russian state.”

Durham has reportedly interviewed Brennan for his investigations, though as a witness and not a target.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). His new book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

