Actor Robert De Niro has once again went on the attack against President Donald Trump, describing him as a “criminal” who will turn the United States into a fascist country if he wins a second term in November’s presidential election.

“[Trump is] a criminal who will stop at nothing [and] do anything to win,” said De Niro in an interview with Yahoo Entertainment. “We have to win it. Everybody has to join. We have to speak out and win this fight, period. We can’t let this go further. If [he gets] another four years, we’re into fascism, American-style, period.”

The Joker star also argued that Trump’s re-election would cause “irreparable damage” to America because the world would think its voters are “crazy.”

“It’s unimaginable what will happen [if Trump is re-elected],” De Niro explained. “We would survive but it would be irreparable damage. In some ways now there’s irreparable damage because the world looks at us like we’re crazy, allowing this crazy person and administration and enablers [to lead].”

“We have to vote him out of office and even then it’s going to be a problem,” De Niro continued. “This guy is something we don’t understand, and a lot of people don’t understand. His logic, his mindset, it’s scary.”

The Irishman star also appeared to describe Trump’s voter base as a “cult.”

“It’s like they say it’s a ‘cult,’ and it is,” De Niro said. “And they don’t care what this person does. But they will care when they are directly affected by his behavior and the behavior of his enablers.”

In June, De Niro said, referring to the president, “I am certainly looking forward to, when he’s in jail.”

