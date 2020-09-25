https://www.theblaze.com/news/ron-paul-hospitalized-stroke

Ron Paul, the former Texas congressman and father of current Kentucky congressman, Rep. Rand Paul (R), has been hospitalized after appearing to suffer from a stroke during a live taping of his show, “The Liberty Report.”

A video of the incident shows Paul, 85, slurring his speech mid-sentence while conducting an interview with a guest over Zoom.

Fox News reported that Paul was taken to the hospital for “precautionary reasons” and is now “lucid” and “optimistic.” Nothing more about the former congressman’s medical condition has been disclosed.

A tweet posted from his account Friday afternoon showed Paul giving a thumbs up and relaying the message: “I am doing fine. Thank you for your concern.”

“Thank God, Dad is doing well. Thank you for all your prayers today,” Rand Paul also wrote on Twitter.

Paul is a former obstetrician and longtime fixture of American politics, known as a leader of the libertarian movement. He served as a congressman in Texas for 23 years and ran unsuccessfully for president three times — as a Libertarian candidate in 1988 as a Republican in 2008 and 2012.

He has received an outpouring of support and well-wishes on social media since the news broke.

