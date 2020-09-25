https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/ronpaul/2020/09/25/id/988903

Former Rep. Ron Paul experienced some sort of medical episode during an online broadcast Friday and was admitted to a hospital.

Video of the incident posted to social media shows Paul, 85, speaking before he started slurring his words and then talking incoherently. The feed then cut away.

According to Fox News, Paul was taken to the hospital for “precautionary reasons.” He is “lucid” and “optimistic,” the network noted.

There was no word from Paul’s team or his son, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., about his condition.

Ron Paul represented Texas in the House from 1997 to 2013 as a Republican. Before and after his time in Congress, he was a libertarian.

