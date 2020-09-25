https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/megan-fox/2020/09/25/ron-paul-hospitalized-after-suffering-on-air-medical-emergency-n968798

Libertarian former Texas Congressman Ron Paul was hospitalized on Friday after suffering what appeared to be a stroke or similar medical event while he was on the air recording his show “The Liberty Report.” Out of respect for Paul and his family, we will not post the video here.

Well-wishes are pouring in on Twitter, where Ron Paul is trending.

Dr. Ron Paul is why I am who I am. Please say a prayer for him and his family. It appears he suffered a stroke during a livestream interview today. — The Red-Headed Libertarian ™ (@TRHLofficial) September 25, 2020

Dr. Ron Paul just had a stroke. Lets all pray for him. 🙏🏽 — Trump’s Black Grandson (@MrMichaelBurkes) September 25, 2020

Pray for Dr Paul, he is a national treasure 🙏 — Nikola Pitersky (@NikolaPiterskyy) September 25, 2020

Dr. Ron Paul, an obstetrician, ran for president twice and has been an outspoken voice for civil liberties for many years. This story is developing. Check back for updates.

