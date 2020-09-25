https://thehill.com/homenews/news/518254-ron-paul-hospitalized-in-texas

Former Rep. Ron Paul (R-Texas) was hospitalized on Friday after apparently suffering a medical incident during a livestream event.

Paul, 85, was hospitalized in Texas for “precautionary” reasons, Fox News reported.

The former congressman later tweeted from his hospital bed that he’s “doing fine.”

Message from Ron Paul: “I am doing fine. Thank you for your concern.” pic.twitter.com/aALmLn8xIj — Ron Paul (@RonPaul) September 25, 2020

A CBS affiliate in Texas reported that Paul was taken to the hospital after suffering a medical event on a livestream. One of the fellow panelists on the “Liberty Report” web series became concerned for Paul’s well-being after he stopped speaking, the station reported, asking if he was “OK.”

Prayers and well wishes from lawmakers began pouring in shortly thereafter.

Paul’s son, Sen. Rand Paul Randal (Rand) Howard PaulThe Hill’s Morning Report – Sponsored by Facebook – Trump previews SCOTUS nominee as ‘totally brilliant’ Rand Paul says he can’t judge ‘guilt or innocence’ in Breonna Taylor case Overnight Health Care: Health officials tell public to trust in science | Despair at CDC under Trump influence | A new vaccine phase 3 trial starts MORE (R-Ky.), tweeted: “Thank God, Dad is doing well. Thank you for all your prayers today.”

Thank God, Dad is doing well. Thank you for all your prayers today. https://t.co/xNXUa6Pnq4 — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) September 25, 2020

The elder Paul served as the congressman representing Texas’s 22nd District from 1976 to 1977 and then again from 1979 to 1985. He represented the state’s 14th District from 1997 to 2013.

One of the more prominent members of the libertarian movement in the United States, Paul ran for president three times, winning the Libertarian Party nomination in 1988, and losing in the Republican primary in 2008 and 2012.

