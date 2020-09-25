https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/ron-paul-suffers-medical-emergency-livestream/

(BNO NEWS) Former U.S. Congressman and former presidential candidate Ron Paul has been taken to hospital after he suffered what appeared to be a stroke during a live interview. Only few details were immediately available.

The incident happened just after 12 p.m. ET on Friday when Paul, who is 85 years old, was speaking about the economy on his YouTube channel. His speech became slurred as he struggled to continue speaking.

The YouTube feed was cut short and made private and there was no immediate word on what happened. Fox News said the former congressman was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

