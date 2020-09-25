https://www.dailywire.com/news/ron-paul-suffers-medical-emergency-mid-live-stream

Former U.S. Congressman and former presidential candidate Ron Paul suffered what reports have speculated to have been a stroke during a livestream on YouTube, Friday afternoon.

The 85-year-old was reportedly taken to the hospital and the stream was cut short.

“The incident happened just after 12 p.m. ET on Friday when Paul, who is 85 years old, was speaking about the economy on his YouTube channel,” BNO News reported Friday. “His speech became slurred as he struggled to continue speaking.”

According to the news outlet, the livestream has since been made private, offering “no immediate word on what happened.”

Fox News reported that Paul was hospitalized Friday in Texas for “precautionary” reasons.

Paul, a former three-time presidential hopeful, served as a Congressman from Texas for more than 20 years, before leaving office in 2013.

This is a breaking story, click refresh for updates

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

