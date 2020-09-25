https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-ron-paul-suffers-apparent-stroke-on-livestream-interview

Retired politician Ron Paul appeared to have suffered a stroke while doing a livestream interview Friday afternoon.

The former Republican congressman and former presidential hopeful has made a name for himself by promoting his libertarian ideas, gaining widespread praise from small government conservatives.

Paul, who is also a doctor and former Air Force flight surgeon, also ran for president under the Libertarian Party banner.

Paul is known for having voted against the Patriot Act, many tax increases, and for voting against two wars in Iraq.

The Post Millennial has decided to not include the graphic video. The video is searchable and can be found online.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.