(MEDIAITE) Former Texas congressman and Republican presidential candidate Ron Paul tweeted a photo from his hospital room Friday afternoon, after he was hospitalized following an apparent medical incident during a livestream interview.

Smiling broadly and giving a thumbs up gesture, Paul sent a message, “I am doing fine. Thank you for your concern.”

