Sarah Palin put together a short video where she tells Alaska Senator Murkowski to get it together and get it right. Palin shares:

You’d better backtrack. You put yourself in this box and hmmm, no matter who it is you’re not going to support the person? Not until you have a chance to appoint a judicial nominee under another President, instead of this one? You hopin’ what – that this President doesn’t win? Otherwise you’d be cooperating with this President. Really what it is is cooperating with the majority of Americans who know that it’s NOW OR NEVER for America.

So much hinges on the Supreme Court, you know, you know the reason. You know why it’s so important and that’s why you’re thinking you’re going to go rogue. You know there’s a time and a place to go rogue. This isn’t the time. This isn’t the place….