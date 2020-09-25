https://www.theepochtimes.com/sen-mike-lee-how-the-supreme-court-was-politicized-and-why-amy-barrett-is-likely-trumps-pick_3514320.html

2020 is a year with no precedent, raising many questions about the nature and future of the American republic. And even more so with the recent death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Will the Supreme Court seat be filled before November? Who is the most likely nominee, and why? What has the Senate done in similar situations in the past?

Why is the Supreme Court so important and how has it, in a sense, taken on some of the functions of Congress?

In this episode, we sit down with Utah Senator Mike Lee, who serves on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

This is American Thought Leaders 🇺🇸, and I’m Jan Jekielek.

American Thought Leaders is an Epoch Times show available on YouTube, Facebook, and The Epoch Times website. It airs on Verizon Fios TV and Frontier Fios on Channel 158.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

