Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) said Friday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” that it was “undignified” for President Donald Trump to push a replacement for Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before the November election.

Warner said, “I want to add my voice to all the voices that have commended on Justice Ginsburg. I’ve got three daughters, between 25 and 30. They were all heartbroken Friday night. They live in an America that gives them a fair chance and fair opportunities because of her leadership. The fact that Justice Ginsburg is not even —we’ve not even finished mourning her, and the president is already trying to jam through another nominee is—I guess we shouldn’t be surprised, but it’s so undignified.”

