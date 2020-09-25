https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/teen-kyle-rittenhouse-appears-illinois-court-attorneys-challenge-extradition-wisconsin/

Kyle Rittenhouse appeared in court today in Illinois. His attorneys announced they will challenge his extradition to Wisconsin.

Rittenhouse is charged with in Wisconsin with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, 1st Degree Reckless Homicide, Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety and Possession of a Dangerous Weapon by a person under 18.

Outside the Lake County Courthouse, a few people are holding signs in support of Joseph Rosenbaum & Anthony Huber. Prosecutors say Kyle Rittenhouse shot and killed the two during protests in Kenosha last month. Rittenhouse’s hearing begins at 9 a.m. https://t.co/Box3MdzCch pic.twitter.com/wticrK5NS3 — Hannah Hilyard WISN (@Hannah_WISN) September 25, 2020

A teen charged in the shootings of three people during unrest in Kenosha appeared before a judge in Illinois Friday where his attorney announced plans to challenge extradition to Wisconsin. Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, is being held at a juvenile detention center in Illinois. He appeared at Friday morning’s hearing in video from the detention center. “Good morning your honor,” were the only words spoken by the teen charged with homicide in Wisconsin. Attorney John Pierce told the judge he intends to challenge extradition by writ of habeas corpus. That means Pierce wants a hearing before a judge in which the state presents reason for the detention of his client. Pierce says he needs time to review documents from Wisconsin and Illinois and then file his challenge. The judge gave Pierce until Oct. 8 to file the challenge and a court hearing was set for Oct. 9. Pierce stated that the case is complex and will raise legal issues not seen in this country for “some time.”

Earlier this week the #FightBack Foundation published an eleven minute video explaining the Kyle Rittenhouse case with brand new details.

The video fills in viewers with more details about what happened that fateful night in Kenosha and more on the teenager’s history of volunteer and charity work.

The video was flagged by YouTube but is still running.

