In Kenosha, Wisconsin, the 17-year-old charged in the shooting deaths of two protesters is fighting his extradition from Illinois, but his attorneys didn’t outline their strategy during a brief hearing on Friday and legal experts say there isn’t much the teen can do to stop it, the Associated Press reported.

Kyle Rittenhouse was arrested at his home in Antioch, Illinois, a day after prosecutors allege he shot and killed two protesters and injured a third on the streets of Kenosha on Aug. 25.

His attorneys have said Rittenhouse acted in self-defense and have portrayed him as a courageous patriot who was exercising his right to bear arms during unrest over the shooting of Blake, who is Black.

