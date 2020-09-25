https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/25/that-was-probably-painful-for-her-hillary-clintons-election-reminder-for-democrats-is-comedy-gold/

Don’t look now, but Hillary Clinton has had a belated awakening:

LMAO!

That realization comes four or five years too late for Hillary, but it’s nice of her to pass her acquired wisdom on to the Biden campaign.

You just know it had to be.

While Hillary was at it maybe she should have reminded Joe Biden not to promise to put coal country out of work.

