RUSH: Governor DeSantis here in Florida has lifted all remaining coronavirus restrictions. Restaurants and bars can now open inside at full capacity.
We love living under Republican governorship here in Florida. I just want you to know.
RUSH: Right here it is, my friends. “Bars and restaurants are no longer required to operate at less than full capacity,” in Florida, “as Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order Friday removing all remaining restrictions on businesses because of the coronavirus pandemic.” There you go.
RUSH: Meanwhile, in the state of Virginia, there’s an attempt here “to block an outdoor campaign rally for President Trump this evening over COVID concerns. Virginia health officials are seeking to shut down a campaign rally for President Trump Friday night, citing ‘a severe public health threat.’” Pelosi’s out there saying, “Remember, Trump told people to swallow Clorox.”
No, he didn’t. Biden’s out there saying, “I’m not the guy who said to inject bleach.” Trump didn’t say that either. He didn’t say to inject bleach. He didn’t say, “Can we inject bleach? Hey, it would be pretty cool if we could inject bleach,” to Dr. Birx. He did not do or say any of that, and everybody involved in it knows it.