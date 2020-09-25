https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/trays-mail-including-absentee-ballots-found-wisconsin-ditch/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) Police in Greenville, Wisconsin, found three trays of mail, including absentee ballots, in a ditch.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office discovered the trays in a ditch on Tuesday morning, near Appleton International Airport, according to WLUK. The mail was returned to the U.S. Postal Service, and an investigation is underway.

“The United States Postal Inspection Service immediately began investigating, and we reserve further comment on this matter until that is complete,” USPS spokesman Bob Sheehan told WLUK.

