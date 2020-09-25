https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/trump-campaign-legal-adviser-jenna-ellis-answers-pressing-questions-upcoming-supreme-court-battle-video/

Constitutional Law Attorney, Senior Legal Adviser to the Trump Campaign, and counsel to President Trump, Jenna Ellis, released a video on Thursday discussing the upcoming battle to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court.

In her six minute video Ellis answers questions that need to be addressed on the upcoming SCOTUS battle.

Ellis lays out why 2016 was different than this year. In 2016 Obama put forward his nominee Judge Merrick Garland, a committed leftist to replace Justice Scalia who died suddenly in his sleep leaving a vacancy in the court. Democrats argued at the time that the slot should be filled. However, the Republican majority in the US Senate at the time provided advice and did not consent to the nominee provided by Barack Obama. They performed their duty at the time. This year is different as the Republicans control the White House and US Senate.

As far as the proposed “religious test” by Democrats Dianne Feinstein and Nancy Pelosi, Ellis contends you do not stop being a person of faith just because you are nominated to a federal office. In fact, it is unconstitutional to push a religious test to determine if someone is qualified for federal office. Democrats complaining about these moral women of faith is absolutely absurd.

Finally, Jenna Ellis argues that having a conservative majority on the court will protect the rights of all individuals including life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

This is an excellent video by the Trump Campaign’s legal advisor.

I answer some of the pressing questions about the President’s Supreme Court nominee!

1. What about 2016 and the “Garland Rule”?

2. Can the Dems’ employ a religious test?

3. Why is it important to have a conservative majority? pic.twitter.com/vboFNcMbxX — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) September 24, 2020

