Senate Republicans were left dumbfounded Thursday by President TrumpDonald John TrumpSteele Dossier sub-source was subject of FBI counterintelligence probe Pelosi slams Trump executive order on pre-existing conditions: It ‘isn’t worth the paper it’s signed on’ Trump ‘no longer angry’ at Romney because of Supreme Court stance MORE’s latest self-engineered controversy, a suggestion there might not be a peaceful transition of power after Election Day, which left his GOP allies on Capitol Hill scrambling for political cover.

GOP lawmakers expressed frustration that a week that had started so positively with the Senate Republican conference quickly unifying ahead of a Supreme Court confirmation battle had turned into a circus.

“The president figured out how to take an overwhelmingly good week and change the subject? Shocking. I don’t know what to say,” said one senior Republican senator referring to the dismay Republicans felt over what they see as Trump’s latest unforced error.

“There’s a chance he doesn’t understand peaceful as a concept. There’s a chance he thinks that means he’s going to feel good about it if he’s leaving. Who knows what he’s thinking?” the senator added.

The GOP anger and irritation with Trump was particularly high given the intense battle for the Senate majority, which a number of Republicans see as in danger because of the president. The Supreme Court battle, Republicans believed, could help their shot at keeping the majority. The president suggesting there might not be a peaceful transition if he loses does not, in their view.

A second Republican senator made a pistol out his index finger and thumb and pretended to shoot at his own foot.

“It happens so regularly,” the lawmaker said, referring to the president.

Asked at a White House briefing on Wednesday if he would commit to making sure there is a peaceful of transferal of power after the election, Trump said: “We’re going to have to see what happens. You know that I’ve been complaining very strongly about the ballots and the ballots are a disaster,” referring to mail-in ballots.

“We want to get rid of the ballots,” he said. “There won’t be a transfer frankly, there will be a continuation.”

The first Republican lawmaker said no one in the Senate GOP conference is really taking seriously the notion that Trump would refuse to leave office if he loses to Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenPelosi slams Trump executive order on pre-existing conditions: It ‘isn’t worth the paper it’s signed on’ Hillicon Valley: Subpoenas for Facebook, Google and Twitter on the cards | Wray rebuffs mail-in voting conspiracies | Reps. raise mass surveillance concerns Fox News poll: Biden ahead of Trump in Nevada, Pennsylvania and Ohio MORE in November.

But the lawmaker was just one of the GOP senators expressing befuddlement at what Trump was trying to get at.

“I don’t know what the question was,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamSteele Dossier sub-source was subject of FBI counterintelligence probe Hillicon Valley: Subpoenas for Facebook, Google and Twitter on the cards | Wray rebuffs mail-in voting conspiracies | Reps. raise mass surveillance concerns Key Democrat opposes GOP Section 230 subpoena for Facebook, Twitter, Google MORE (R-S.C.). “I think I speak for 90 percent of the people in the country, we’ll have a peaceful transfer of power. I don’t know what context it was.”

Senate Republicans are pleading for Trump to stay on message in the final month of the fall campaign.

“The more you stay on point and you don’t create that kind of fodder for other conversations” the better, said Sen. Mike Braun Michael BraunPessimism grows as hopes fade for coronavirus deal McConnell shores up GOP support for coronavirus package Patient Protection Pledge offers price transparency MORE (R-Ind.).

When Trump starts engaging in speculation about a chaotic transition after the election or other topics that rev up critics, Braun says: “I don’t know that that helps.”

Braun thinks Republicans should put more focus on the economy, which he calls “our strong suit.”

“We’re not making a strong enough argument about what would happen if any of their policies get into place,” he said, referring to former Vice President Joe Biden’s agenda, which includes a plan to raise the corporate tax rate to 28 percent.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellTrump ‘no longer angry’ at Romney because of Supreme Court stance On The Money: Anxious Democrats push for vote on COVID-19 aid | Pelosi, Mnuchin ready to restart talks | Weekly jobless claims increase | Senate treads close to shutdown deadline The Hill’s Campaign Report: Trump faces backlash after not committing to peaceful transition of power MORE (R-Ky.) sought to get in front of the erupting controversy by tweeting a statement Thursday morning pushing back on Trump’s comments.

“The winner of the November 3rd election will be inaugurated on January 20th. There will be an orderly transition just as there has been every four years since 1792,” McConnell said in a statement posted online at shortly before the Senate opened its Thursday session.

Democrats, who had been on the defensive in the battle over a surprise Supreme Court vacancy, quickly went on the offensive Thursday by turning the focus on Trump’s comments.

“The gravest threat to Democracy right now does not come from any foreign capital, it comes from our own. The gravest threat to Democracy in America is President Donald Trump,” Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerPelosi slams Trump executive order on pre-existing conditions: It ‘isn’t worth the paper it’s signed on’ 3 reasons why Biden is misreading the politics of court packing Cruz blocks amended resolution honoring Ginsburg over language about her dying wish MORE (N.Y.) declared on the Senate floor.

A wave of other Republicans, including vulnerable incumbents in tough races, came forward with disavowals.

Sen. Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsThe Hill’s Campaign Report: Trump faces backlash after not committing to peaceful transition of power Billionaire who donated to Trump in 2016 donates to Biden Credit union group to spend million on Senate, House races MORE (R-Maine), who is trailing her Democratic challenger in recent polls, tweeted: “One of the foundations of our democracy is the peaceful transition of power between administrations. That has been true throughout our history, and this year will be no different.”

Sen. Cory Gardner Cory Scott GardnerBillionaire who donated to Trump in 2016 donates to Biden The Hill’s Morning Report – Sponsored by Facebook – Trump previews SCOTUS nominee as ‘totally brilliant’ Cook Political Report shifts Colorado Senate race toward Democrat MORE (R-Colo.), who also faces a tough road to re-election, cited the peaceful transfer of power from Democrats to Republicans after the 2010 midterm election as a role model.

“It’s a hallmark of our democracy. And I’ve spoken at length about it in the past about the continued need to use that as a settled democracy,” he said.

Sen. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyTrump ‘no longer angry’ at Romney because of Supreme Court stance GOP lawmakers distance themselves from Trump comments on transfer of power McConnell pushes back on Trump: ‘There will be an orderly transition’ MORE (R-Utah) was one of the few Republicans to criticize Trump directly.

“Any suggestion that a president might not respect this Constitutional guarantee is both unthinkable and unacceptable,” he tweeted Wednesday night.

Romney later declined to speculate about what motivated Trump to make his statement.

“That’s all I got,” he said.

Another forceful rebuttal came from Senate Republican Whip John Thune John Randolph ThuneSenate passes resolution reaffirming commitment to peaceful transition of power Susan Collins faces political land mine with Supreme Court fight Abortion stirs GOP tensions in Supreme Court fight MORE (R-S.D.), who pledged that Republicans would stand up to Trump if he refused to leave office after Election Day.

“Republicans believe in the rule of law. We believe in the Constitution,” he said.

Asked if Republican lawmakers would stand up to the president if Trump refused to hand over power if he lost the election, Thune said: “yes.”

A third Republican senator who requested anonymity to comment candidly on Trump’s remarks said the president appeared to be responding in kind to Democrats who say that Biden should be prepared to litigate the results after Election Day.

“He’s worried about the situation we had with Sen. [Rick] Scott [R-Fla.] and Gov. [Mark] DeSantis [R] in Florida where a week later ballots kept appearing. We were apoplectic about it. They were about to steal the Senate race,” the lawmaker said, referring to the 2018 Senate race in Florida, where the razor-thin margin of victory for Republicans triggered an automatic recount.

The lawmaker, however, said Trump “would have been better served had he stated it differently.”

