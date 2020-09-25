https://hannity.com/media-room/trump-in-atlanta-big-corps-donating-to-blm-should-help-black-families-rebuild-after-left-wing-riots/

PORTLAND SPIRALS: Far-Left Mayor Blames ‘FEDERAL TROOPS’ for Violence, Vandalism in His City

posted by Hannity Staff – 7.20.20

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler bizarrely blamed “Federal Troops” for the current violence sweeping his city; saying their “tactics” are “making the situation much more dangerous” for local residents.

“Before the Federal Troops got here, violence was way down, vandalism was way down… The energy was coming out of the demonstrations. What happened is the troops came in, they used their Unconstitutional tactics, they injured non-violent demonstrators, and the whole thing blew up again,” said Wheeler.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler: “The reason we want those federal troops out of our city is they are making the situation much more dangerous.” pic.twitter.com/on2mAla7it — The Hill (@thehill) July 20, 2020

“The reason we want those Federal Troops out of our city is that they are making the situation much more dangerous,” he added. “I’m worried that one of our local law enforcement officers is going to get killed because of the tactics they’re engaged in.”

Watch Wheeler’s comments above.