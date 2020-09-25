https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/trump-tweet-fox-news/2020/09/25/id/988801

President Donald Trump is blasting Fox News polls, which show him behind in the key states of Ohio and Pennsylvania.

The polls, released Thursday by the news network, show Joe Biden leading Trump in Ohio 50% to 45% and Biden ahead in Pennsylvania 51% to 44%.

The polls have a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points. Ohio and Pennsylvania both went for Trump in 2016, Fox News noted.

Trump took to Twitter to criticize Fox News polling.

He wrote: “One of the worst polls in 2016 was the @FoxNews Poll. They were so ridiculously wrong. Fox said they were going to change pollsters, but they didn’t. They totally over sample Democrats to a point that a child could see what is going on. Rasmussen, which was accurate, at 52%.”

Trump referred to the Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll, which showed 52% of likely voters approve of his job performance. Forty-eight percent disapproved.

