https://redstate.com/jenvanlaar/2020/09/25/trump-skewers-blm-and-its-supporters-during-black-economic-empowerment-forum/
About The Author
Related Posts
Bedford To Tucker Carlson: American Left Is The Only One In The World That Hates Their Country
August 7, 2020
Keepin’ It Classy: Leftists Continue to Gloat Over Robert Trump’s Death as #WrongTrump Trends on Twitter
August 16, 2020
How To Foil ‘The Plot To Change America’
September 18, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy