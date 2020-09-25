https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/AndrewCuomo-trump-newyork/2020/09/25/id/988962

President Donald Trump ripped New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday after Cuomo discussed taking a slower, more methodical approach to a COVID-19 vaccine in New York — telling the Democrat he should have trusted his guidance on nursing homes, too.

“Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York wants to put New York at the END of the Vaccine List in that he doesn’t trust the FDA or Federal Government, even though the Vaccines are being developed by the finest Labs in the World,” Trump tweeted.

“Wish he trusted us on Nursing Homes!” Trump tweeted, pointing to New York’s tragic coronavirus death toll in nursing homes.

Cuomo told reporters he would establish a review board to double-check coronavirus vaccines that have been approved by the federal government before they could be used in New York.

“On the issue of the vaccine, like everything else in this country, it’s partisan and it’s questioned and there’s controversy about it,” Cuomo told reporters during a Manhattan press conference.

“The way the federal government has handled the vaccine, there are now serious questions about whether or not the vaccine has become politicized,” Cuomo added.

