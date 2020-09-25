https://justthenews.com/accountability/media/tucker-carlson-draws-more-viewers-much-awaited-lakers-nuggets-nba-match?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

This week’s Thursday night episode of Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News pulled in more viewers than the highly anticipated Game 4 NBA match between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets.

That game drew 4.6 million viewers, while Carlson’s show brought in 140,000 more than that.

The comparatively low numbers continue a trend of plummeting viewership in the NBA, the numbers of which are down roughly 40% since the 2018 season and 27% from last year.

Some commentators have blamed that drop on the League’s increasing politicization, particularly beginning in mid-2020 as more and more players began coming out publicly in favor of Black Lives Matter-style politics.

Many NBA players, meanwhile, have taken to kneeling during pre-game National Anthem ceremonies as a sign of solidarity with protesters and activists around the country.

