Two men, one from South Carolina and another from Texas, were arrested Monday for planning terror attacks on New York landmarks including Trump Tower and the NY Stock Exchange. The two men were reportedly hoping to fight for ISIS either in the U.S. or abroad:

Jaylyn Christopher Molina, who also refers to himself as “Abdur Rahim,” was one of two people arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Molina faces charges of conspiracy to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization, according to the criminal complaint filed with the US District Court for the Western District of Texas. Kristopher Sean Matthews, who also refers to himself as “Ali Jibreel,” is also named in the complaint. Matthews is from South Carolina… In a disturbing post, Molina identifies America as his enemy and was accompanied by an extremely graphic photo collage of an American citizen being murdered by ISIS members. “You are my enemy (America) and never will I wear your flag…but I will raise the black flag of Allah!”

Their plans were a bit vague but they clearly hoped to inflict enough casualties that the would become infamous, or as they put it “Netflix worthy.”

“We need to stick together, we need to defeat them, we need to take a lot of casualties, a lot of numbers,” Molina allegedly wrote in a secretive chat group where FBI investigators said they pledged their loyalty to ISIS. Matthews then suggested in late May that the pair target state and Social Security buildings, as well as the stock market or Trump Tower in New York or as the White House by shooting it from the outside, court documents show… If they “accomplished the mission,” Matthews said the attacks would grant them “rock star status baby,” the document shows. “This could be Netflix worthy,” Matthews allegedly wrote in the chat group, court papers show.

The pair are now facing up to 20 years in prison if convicted of providing support to ISIS. They would also face a lifetime of supervised release.

COVID-19, BLM protests/riots and the 2020 election are competing for all the oxygen in the room right now, but terrorism remains a threat. A few days ago I wrote about the threats that forced a Charlie Hebdo HR person out of her home. And earlier today Ed wrote about a knife attack in the area near the Charlie Hebdo offices. French authorities have opened a terrorism investigation into the attack.

Last month there were a series of crashes on the autobahn in Germany. Authorities there suspect that the Iraqi citizen involved in three separate crashes with motorcycles may have been carrying out a terror attack:

The driver, who the authorities said was an Iraqi citizen born in Baghdad, appeared to cause three separate crashes by ramming his car into two motorcycles and one scooter on different sections of the A100, an autobahn that runs through Berlin, during the Tuesday evening rush hour. He later yelled “God is great” in Arabic and threatened to detonate a bomb… After the last crash, in which a motorcyclist was pinned against a passenger car, the suspected assailant got out of his vehicle, placed what looked like a munitions box on its roof and a prayer mat on the road and started praying, according to Mr. Steltner. He was arrested by officers despite threatening violence and saying that the box contained a bomb.

Also last month, authorities in New York revealed that a man who slashed the neck of an NYPD officers in June had a terrorist motivation:

“Dzenan Camovic, an illegal alien and Bosnian national, is alleged to have used the cover of chaos during recent civil unrest in New York City to launch a premeditated and cowardly attack from behind against two New York City Police officers, brutally slashing one with a knife, stealing his weapon and opening fire, and injuring several responding officers,” Attorney General William Barr in a statement. The prosecutors say in their appeal to keep Camovic detained pending trial that he has a “significant volume of materials that demonstrate his interest in and support for violent Islamic extremism.” They say when Camovic’s bedroom was searched they found CDs and thumb drives containing audio and video files of lectures from Anwar Al-Awlaki as well as ISIS related propaganda. About a year before the attack, Camovic started expressing interest in Islamic State and other Syrian-based terrorist groups and asked about the permissibility of killing civilians, federal prosecutors said, citing information provided by an unidentified person interviewed during the investigation. Camovic did not hold extreme religious beliefs, the person said, according to federal prosecutors.

We may not have time to think about terrorists right now but that doesn’t mean the terrorists are done thinking about us.

