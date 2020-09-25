https://www.cnbc.com/2020/09/24/uk-finance-minister-announces-emergency-jobs-package.html

LONDON — U.K. Finance Minister Rishi Sunak has announced a new emergency package of measures to contain unemployment, replacing the country’s furlough scheme which is due to expire next month.

The Job Support Scheme will directly top up the wages of employees working fewer hours due to suppressed business demand, enabling workers to keep their jobs on shorter hours rather than being made redundant. It will run for six months from November.

Employees must work at least one-third of their normal hours and be paid for that work as normal, but the government will increase wages covering the remaining two-thirds of the pay. The scheme will target all small and medium-sized businesses across the U.K., though larger companies may be eligible if they have experienced a fall in turnover during the crisis.

“I can’t save every business, I can’t save every job, no Chancellor (of the Exchequer) could, but what we can and must do is deal with the real problems that businesses and employees are facing now,” Sunak told the House of Commons on Thursday.

The furlough scheme has subsidized 80% of wages for millions of workers furloughed as a result of the pandemic, but Sunak confirmed in July that it would be wound down as the country began to emerge from lockdown measures, instead offering businesses a bonus program for bringing furloughed employees back to work.

However, with many of those workers having been employed by the hospitality industry and the government now being forced to reintroduce some restrictions due to a spike in Covid-19 infections, economists have warned that the country could face a significant surge in unemployment in the fourth quarter.

Employers retaining furloughed staff on shorter hours can now claim both the Job Support Scheme and the Jobs Retention Bonus.

Sunak also announced an extension of the 5% VAT rate (a value-added sales tax) until March 31, 2021, and pledged to defer VAT bills for businesses, along with enabling them to spread VAT bills over eleven smaller payments in order to prevent a credit crunch in March.

In addition, a “pay as you grow” scheme will enable small businesses to extend their government recovery loans for a decade, up from six years, in order to reduce monthly repayments.

Sterling edged higher on the announcements and was trading at 1.2761 against the dollar at around 2:30 p.m. London time.