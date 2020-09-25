https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/chinese-masks-fail/

Analysis from the nation’s largest patient safety organization revealed that up to 70 percent of KN95 China-made masks do not meet U.S. standards for effectiveness.

Researchers at ECRI, a not-for-profit organization that for decades has advised hospitals, government organizations, and other healthcare stakeholders on product safety, found that 60 to 70 percent of imported KN95 masks do not filter 95 percent of aerosol particulates, contrary to what their name suggests.

Early indication from ECRI’s testing of nearly 200 masks, reflecting 15 different manufacturer models purchased by some of the largest health systems, raised alarms for ECRI, which issued a high priority hazard alert. The testing was done according to rigorous product testing protocols, conducted by ECRI’s quality assurance researchers at the organization’s independent medical device laboratory.

