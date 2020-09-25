https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/update-democrat-lawmaker-attica-scott-author-breonnas-law-daughter-arrested-rioting-streets-breaking-curfew-video/

As reported earlier by Cassandra Fairbanks —

Louisville Black Lives Matter rioters have smashed the windows in the public library and thrown a flare inside, in a clear arson attempt.

Unsurprisingly, not a single book was looted by these heathens.

BREAKING: Rioters have smashed windows to the #Louisville city library and have thrown a flare inside. pic.twitter.com/uuk0sUvt10 — SV News (@SVNewsAlerts) September 25, 2020

TRENDING: BREAKING: Black Lives Matter Rioters in Hollywood Chase Down and Attack Driver.. UPDATE… DRIVER DETAINED BY POLICE (SHOCKING VIDEO)

According to the police scanner, there is a fire at the libary, but it is currently unclear if they meant the flare or if it has ignited.

The incident took place approximately 15 minutes after the 9 p.m. curfew in the city went into effect.

Someone broke the library door glass and threw a flare inside. #Louisville pic.twitter.com/jJN1zWqcOW — Rae Hodge (@RaeHodge) September 25, 2020

Now this…

Louisville police later arrested several rioters at the local Unitarian Church.

Police later identified one suspect as Democrat Rep. Attica Scott who is the author of “Breonna’s Law.” She was out rioting with her daughter.

This is the modern day Democrat Party.

Lmpd have arrested Rep. Attica Scott, author of Breonna’s law pic.twitter.com/Gla14x8Es6 — Ryan Van Velzer (@RyanVanVelzer) September 25, 2020

According to Newsweek:

Scott was arrested at First Unitarian Church in downtown Louisville. Although the city had been placed under a curfew which began at 9:00 p.m. EDT, churches were exempt from the deadline. Some protesters, including Scott, were arrested while trying to enter the church.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

