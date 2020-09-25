https://hannity.com/media-room/update-former-mueller-team-member-says-evidence-in-russia-collusion-probe-was-not-there/

A former FBI official who worked closely with Robert Mueller’s legal team confirmed in recently released transcripts that certain people within the agency knew the evidence to support claims of collusion was “not there.”

“FBI agent William J. Barnett made the comments during an interview on Sept. 17 at the Justice Department, before Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri Jeffrey Jensen, who was tapped by Attorney General Bill Barr to review the case against Flynn. Jensen has joined U.S. Attorney John Durham’s team in his review of the origins of the Trump-Russia probe. Those comments have surfaced in new government documents,” reports Fox News.

“Barnett thought the case theory was ‘supposition on supposition,’” the 302 stated, and added that the “predication” of the Flynn probe was “not great,” and that it “was not clear” what the “persons opening the case wanted to ‘look for or at.’”

“Barnett still did not see any evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government,” the 302 stated. “Barnett was willing to follow any instructions being given by the deputy director as long as it was not a violation of the law.”

Read the full report at Fox News.

