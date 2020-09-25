https://www.theblaze.com/steve-deace/ready-video-leftists-react-to-rbg-passing

The Steve Deace Show released the latest installment of Democrats Say. This week, Deace compiled a collection of video clips featuring reaction from leftists receiving news of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing. Also included, members of the mainstream media had questions for Democrats about the Supreme Court’s future. And so much more. Brace yourself and watch the video. Catch full episodes here.

This week in “—- Democrats Say.”

Use promo code Deace to save $10 on one year of BlazeTV.

Want more from Steve Deace?

To enjoy more of Steve’s take on national politics, Christian worldview and principled conservatism with a snarky twist, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

