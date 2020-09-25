https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/video-sen-tom-cotton-sets-war-room-fight-back-toxic-left-scotus-nomination-process/

Senator Tom Cotton on Friday launched his Supreme Court War Room to fight against the toxic left in the Senate and liberal mainstream media.

President Trump will announce his third pick for the Supreme Court on Saturday at 5 PM Eastern.

The left is ready to pounce and attempt to destroy the female nominee.

They are already smearing Amy Coney Barrett’s Christianity and motherhood!

Disgusting. The left now smearing Amy Coney Barrett for adopting children. pic.twitter.com/zFomehwwDW — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) September 25, 2020

Senator Cotton released a video on Friday evening on his Supreme Court War Room Project.

The Washington Free Beacon reported:

Sen. Tom Cotton’s (R., Ark.) office will operate a campaign-style war room to help Republicans fight back against attacks on President Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court. Cotton’s “Supreme Court War Room” was launched Friday afternoon, a day before Trump is expected to announce his pick to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg. His office says the project will track attacks on the nominee and provide rapid response to push back. Cotton, who himself was on Trump’s list of potential nominees, created the project due to the ferocity of recent Supreme Court fights—especially over Trump’s nominees, Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh. The website also provides background “on the long and sordid history of Democratic attacks on conservative judicial nominees.” “For too long, liberals have used the courts to bypass our democracy and force unconstitutional, far-left policies on the American people,” Cotton’s office said in a Friday statement. “In 2016, Americans decided that we’d had enough.”

