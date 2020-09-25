http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/JdvgiSDx38w/

Over 1,000 Virginia voters who sought an absentee ballot to vote received an additional ballot in the mail, raising further concerns about possible electoral fraud in the November election.

Fox News reports:

Officials blamed the confusion on label printing machines that jammed, erroneously causing some to be duplicated when entire pages were reprinted due to damage to just some of the labels. “Before the supervisors caught it, the people applying the labels applied them to the entire sheet of labels rather than just pulling out the ones that should have been processed,” Fairfax County Registrar Gary Scott told NBC 4 Washington. […] Fairfax saw the majority of the duplicate ballots, with about 1,000, out of roughly 1,400 across the state. Another 300 were sent to voters in the city of Richmond and 100 in Henrico County, just to the north.

“We knew the Democrats’ many last-minute changes to our election law would make our elections less secure, but no one could imagine voters receiving two ballots,” Virginia Republican Party chairman Rich Anderson said in a statement.

Federal officials are also investigating the discovery of several discarded military ballots cast for President Donald Trump in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania.

“Of the nine ballots that were discarded and then recovered, 7 were cast for presidential candidate Donald Trump,” said the U.S. Attorney’s Office Middle District of Pennsylvania. “Two of the discarded ballots had been resealed inside their appropriate envelopes by Luzerne elections staff prior to recovery by the FBI and the contents of those 2 ballots are unknown.”

Meanwhile, U.S. Postal Service officials are investigating trays of mail discovered in a ditch in Greenville, Wisconsin, on Tuesday. In a statement, the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office said the three trays were found at 8 a.m. near the Appleton International Airport. A USPS spokesman confirmed to FOX 11 that the mail included absentee ballots.

Speaking to the Washington Examiner, the sheriff’s office said the “mail going to the post office.”

“The United States Postal Inspection Service immediately began investigating and we reserve further comment on this matter until that is complete,” USPS spokesman Bob Sheehan said.

