Virginia Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam announced Friday morning that he and his wife, first lady Pamela Northam, had tested positive for COVID-19.

A statement posted on the governor’s website, said Gov. Northam does not have any symptoms; however, Mrs. Northam is “experiencing mild symptoms.”

The statement added that the governor and first lady plan to isolate for the next 10 days.

Doesn’t Virginia have COVID-19 mandates? How did they get the virus?

According to the governor’s office, the couple was notified Wednesday evening that a member of the residential staff had developed symptoms and had later tested positive for COVID-19. The staffer works within the governor and first lady’s living quarters.

On Wednesday evening, Governor Ralph Northam and First Lady Pamela Northam were notified that a member of the Governor’s official residence staff, who works closely within the couple’s living quarters, had developed symptoms and subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.

The governor used the opportunity to remind citizens of the dangers of the coronavirus.

“As I’ve been reminding Virginians throughout this crisis, COVID-19 is very real and very contagious,” Northam said. “The safety and health of our staff and close contacts is of utmost importance to Pam and me, and we are working closely with the Department of Health to ensure that everyone is well taken care of.

“We are grateful for your thoughts and support, but the best thing you can do for us — and most importantly, for your fellow Virginians — is to take this seriously,” he added.

Fourth governor to test positive

Northam is the fourth governor to test positive for COVID, CNN noted.

In July, Oklahoma Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt became the first governor to reveal he had tested positive for COVID.

Earlier this week, Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson and his wife announced they had tested positive.

Last month, Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine announced he had tested positive in a rapid test shortly before a scheduled meeting with President Donald Trump. However, a few hours later he tested negative for the virus in a more sensitive test, the Associated Press reported.

