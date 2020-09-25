https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/virginia-officials-try-cancel-president-trumps-newport-news-rally-tonight-calling-severe-public-health-threat/

President Trump is campaigning around the clock as we head into the final month before the election.

Meanwhile, feeble Biden is hiding in his basement.

Democrats are furious that President Trump is holding massive outdoor rallies so they are doing everything they can to cancel his events by using the old Covid excuse.

Covid has fizzled out across the nation, however, Virginia officials are trying to cancel President Trump’s Friday night rally in Newport News.

President Trump is scheduled to arrive 9 PM ET for a rally at Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport.

4,000+ people are expected to attend.

Supporters are already lining up in the rain.

WATCH:

President Trump will fly into Newport News tonight for a rally. Here’s the line of people currently waiting to attend the event. Hundreds are already here, a few are wearing masks. Despite the rain, the event is set up outside the Atlantic Aviation hangar at @FlyPHF #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/6kkb4Jeuom — Evan Watson (@13EvanWatson) September 25, 2020

Under Klansman-Blackface Governor Ralph Northam’s (D) Covid order, there is a 250-person limit for public gatherings at private events.

Under current Virginia coronavirus restrictions, there’s a 250-person limit for public gatherings at private events. Virginia officials asked Atlantic Aviation/PHF to follow those guidelines. It looks like many more will be in attendance tonight #13NewsNowhttps://t.co/lJxeYcesw9 — Evan Watson (@13EvanWatson) September 25, 2020

According to 13 News Now, Virginia health department officials asked the airport to either scale back the event or cancel it, calling it a “severe public health threat.”

As of 3 PM ET Friday, the airport had not cancelled or postponed President Trump’s rally.

Nevada Governor Sisolak recently tried to cancel President Trump’s rallies in the Silver State citing Covid concerns, however Trump went full steam ahead and held his rallies anyway.

