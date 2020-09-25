https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/watch-live-all-night-riots-in-louisville-and-across-usa/

The fake judge needs to be facing charges of aiding and abetting the murder of an unarmed woman by the Road Pirates who smashed down their door! If they hadn’t made a mistake, then why pay out 12 MILLION?!?!

Now all of a sudden, after they had a long enough chance to doctor up the arrest warrant, they claim that Breonna’s name was on it! If that’s true, then why did they at first admit that they were looking for some guy at his old address?? If that’s true, her name was on the warrant, then why did they try to coerce Walker into signing an affidavit saying that she was a drug dealer? If they really had evidence of her being involved in dealing illegal drugs, then there wouldn’t be any need for such a tactic, right? Lying pigs are always lying pigs, it’s a part of their pig “culture” to lie, cheat and steal whenever they can!!

